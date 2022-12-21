I-71 closed in both directions near Lebanon for police activity

LEBANON, Ohio — Both directions of I-71 are shut down near Lebanon for police activity.

The northbound lanes of the highway are closed at Wilmington Road. The southbound lanes are closed at SR-123.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, multiple calls were received reporting a person driving "wrecklessly."

When troopers with OSHP attempted to pull the driver over, they refused to stop. Eventually, the driver pulled off near the rest area near Lebanon, but has refused to comply with officers on the scene.

OSHP did not say how long the highway could be shut down while the incident unfolds.