Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWarren CountyLebanon

Actions

I-71 closed in both directions near Lebanon for police activity

I-71_at_Jeremiah_Morrow_Bridge.jpg
ODOT
I-71_at_Jeremiah_Morrow_Bridge.jpg
Posted at 1:34 PM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 13:34:45-05

LEBANON, Ohio — Both directions of I-71 are shut down near Lebanon for police activity.

The northbound lanes of the highway are closed at Wilmington Road. The southbound lanes are closed at SR-123.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, multiple calls were received reporting a person driving "wrecklessly."

When troopers with OSHP attempted to pull the driver over, they refused to stop. Eventually, the driver pulled off near the rest area near Lebanon, but has refused to comply with officers on the scene.

OSHP did not say how long the highway could be shut down while the incident unfolds.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
This flu season could be the worst we've seen in a decade Kentucky under state of emergency ahead of anticipated flash freeze A record 'flash freeze' could be coming to the Tri-State: Here's what that means

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Watch "Cincinnati's Uncle Al," a WCPO 9 documentary remembering a beloved TV legend.