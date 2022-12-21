OSHP: Multiple people hospitalized after 8-vehicle crash on I-75 in Warren County

TURTLE CREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a crash on I-75 in Warren County Tuesday afternoon.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said all northbound lanes of I-75 are closed near SR-122 after a crash involving eight vehicles. Multiple people from multiple vehicles were transported by EMS, but OSHP did not provide the number of people injured nor the severity of injuries.

I-75 was previously shut down in both directions. At this time, two southbound lanes have been reopened.

OSHP's Lebanon Post is investigating the crash. WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

