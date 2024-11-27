ISP: 2 killed in crash involving semi-truck in Ripley County

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. — Two people were killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash in Ripley County, Indiana State Police (ISP) said.

ISP said the crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. along US-421 near West County Road.

Officials said the crash involved a semi-truck driver headed northbound on US-421 and a small dump truck, with two occupants, heading southbound on US-421.

The two people in the small dump truck were killed in the crash. ISP has not identified them.

The semi-truck driver had minor injuries and is OK.

ISP is still investigating the cause of the crash.