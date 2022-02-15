Woman injured and 3 dogs killed in Dearborn County house fire

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — A woman was injured during a house fire in Dearborn County that killed three dogs.

The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office said crews responded to a home on Stonegate Dr. just south of Leon around 2:30 p.m. on Monday Feb. 14 for the report of a fire.

Investigators said crews from the St. Leon Volunteer Fire Department discovered an unconscious woman inside the home. She did not appear to have any burns and was transported to the hospital. There is no word on her condition.

Firefighters also found three dead dogs inside the home along with a small interior fire. Crews were able to quickly put out the flames.

There isn't a lot of noticeable damage on the outside of the house but a WCPO photographer on the scene said the windows appear to be smoked over.

Investigators have not said whether they know what caused the fire.

