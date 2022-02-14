Fire truck and semi involved in quadruple crash in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a four-vehicle crash involving a fire truck and a semi.

OHSP said a fire truck was heading to a structure fire in Adams County around 4:30 p.m. pm Sunday, Feb. 13 when it collided with a semi at the intersection of State Route 32 and State Route 136 in Winchester.

Police have not said how the two additional vehicles were involved. There's been no information released about what fire department was involved. Investigators have not said how many people were injured, but law enforcement said all injuries were non-life-threatening.

Police said crews are still working to clean up the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

READ MORE

Adams County man dies after crash with semi

Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal bus crash in Warren County