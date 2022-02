FALMOUTH, Ky. — A five-year-old was killed following a fire in Northern Kentucky Saturday morning.

Officials with Pendleton County said firefighters with Falmouth Volunteer Fire Department received a call about the fire around 6 a.m. at a duplex on Chapel Street.

According to officials, the mother was able to rescue five other children, but was not able to save her five-year-old.

Right now, the cause of the fire is unknown.