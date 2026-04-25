Troopers: 18-year-old dies in Dearborn County motorcycle crash

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — An 18-year-old Ohio man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Dearborn County early Friday morning, Indiana State Police said.

ISP said around 7:45 a.m., Master Trooper Chris Clark was driving on I-74 northbound in Dearborn County when he saw a crash with serious injuries that happened on I-74 westbound near the 170-mile marker.

An investigation showed 18-year-old Christopher Davis was traveling westbound on I-74 on his Honda motorcycle, behind a Ford pickup truck.

Police said Davis was traveling "well in excess" of the speed limit when his motorcycle hit the back of the truck. Davis was ejected from the motorcycle in the collision and had serious injuries, according to ISP.

Davis, from Hooven, Ohio, was taken to the University of Cincinnati Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.