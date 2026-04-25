OSHP: 1 dead after motorcycle crash in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Clinton County Friday afternoon, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said just before 1:30 p.m. Friday, a 71-year-old man trying to enter Farmers Road in Washington Township from a private drive did not yield.

The man was then hit by 33-year-old Joshua Pagett, who was driving a motorcycle southeast on Farmers Road. The 71-year-old suffered minor injuries from the crash.

Pagett then traveled off the left side of the road and was ejected from the motorcycle, OSHP said. Pagett suffered serious injuries and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died.

OSHP said Pagett was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.