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The Old Spaghetti Factory in Fairfield is closing

old spaghetti factory
Contributed to Journal-News
The Old Spaghetti Factory at 6320 Gilmore Road in Fairfield is set to close Sunday, May 3. The restaurant opened in 2002, moving there from downtown Cincinnati.
old spaghetti factory
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FAIRFIELD, Ohio — A restaurant with a nearly quarter-of-a-century presence in Fairfield is closing its doors next month.

Kim Davidson, marketing director for The Old Spaghetti Factory, told Journal-News the eatery’s lease term at 6320 Gilmore Road came up for renewal and “we made the difficult decision not to extend it.”

The restaurant’s last day of operations will be Sunday, May 3, Davidson said.

“The Old Spaghetti Factory has been honored to serve the Fairfield community for 24 years,” she said. “We are incredibly grateful for the guests, team members and memories made along the way."

“We remain proud of our long history in the Cincinnati area, including our original downtown location, and are thankful for the support we’ve received over the years.”

The restaurant is just west of the what once was Forest Fair Mall, which in later years was renamed Cincinnati Mills and then Forest Fair Village. Demolition of the mall launched last fall.

Davidson said The Old Spaghetti Factory will continue to operate its other 40 locations throughout the United States.

“We had an OSF in downtown Cincinnati for approximately 20 years but were forced to close when they built a new stadium and moved to Fairfield soon after,” she said.

The nearest locations of The Old Spaghetti Factory to its soon-to-close Butler County location can be found in Louisville, Kentucky and Indianapolis, Indiana, Davidson said.

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