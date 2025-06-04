Sheriff warns of dangerous late-night door-kicking prank among youth in Dearborn County

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning about a concerning trend among children and young adults, which they describe as "disturbing" and occurring at an alarming rate.

In a press release, the sheriff's office highlighted that this behavior resembles an old prank known as "ding dong ditch." However, individuals involved are reportedly kicking and banging on doors and also causing property damage. According to the sheriff's office, these individuals are specifically targeting homes during the late night or early morning hours.

This warning comes after a similar alert from the Florence Police Department in Kentucky, which urged its residents to be vigilant about the prank.

The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office is urging parents and guardians to communicate with their children and teenagers about the dangers of participating in such pranks.

"What seems like a harmless prank to those involved can honestly turn into a much more serious problem," Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry said in the press release.

McHenry pointed out that homeowners may mistake these pranks for attempted break-ins, potentially leading them to act defensively.

In addition to the warning, the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office urges parents and guardians to remain aware of their children and teens’ whereabouts during the evening and nighttime hours.

The release indicated that the sheriff's office has received multiple calls regarding these types of incidents and is committed to pursuing charges against those responsible.

"Our goal is to deter this type of behavior so we can ensure the safety of everyone in our community, as well as their property," McHenry said.

Anyone with information about these incidents or surveillance footage capturing suspicious activity is encouraged to call 911 or contact Dearborn County Dispatch at 812-537-3431.