One killed in West Price Hill shooting

CINCINNATI — One person was killed in an overnight shooting in West Price Hill, according to police on the scene.

At around 1:15 a.m. on Monday, Cincinnati police responded to reports of a shooting at Rapid Run Park on Rapid Run Road in West Price Hill. At the scene, police found a male, 46, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was the only person found at the scene.

The victim was transported to UC Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

There is no word on suspects at this time. Police have closed the park while the Homicide Unit investigates.