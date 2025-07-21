EB I-275 open again at Wards Corner after crash

CINCINNATI — All eastbound lanes of I-275 have reopened to traffic near Wards Corner Road, east of Loveland-Madeira Road, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The EB side of the highway was closed for over an hour while crews worked to tow away the vehicles involved.

Traffic cameras in the area showed a fire truck and cones blocking all lanes of the highway. At least two vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash; one of those vehicles appeared to have heavy damage to its front end, while the other vehicle was facing the wrong way on the highway.

Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said two people involved in the crash were taken to a hospital with injuries, but OSHP did not clarify the severity of those injuries.

Traffic was diverted off the highway via the Wards Corner Road exit during the highway closure.