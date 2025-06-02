Florence police warn of dangerous door-kicking prank trend among kids

FLORENCE, Ky. — The Florence Police Department has issued a warning about a "disturbing" trend among children and young adults that has recently come to their attention.

In a press release, the department described behavior similar to the prank known as "ding dong ditch," but with a more alarming twist: Individuals are reportedly kicking doors and causing property damage, specifically targeting homes in the middle of the night.

Police are urging parents and guardians to ensure they know the whereabouts of their children during evening and nighttime hours.

Police emphasized that this prank can be highly unsettling for residents, potentially leading to dangerous consequences.

"Being awoken at 3 a.m. by someone forcefully kicking a front door could lead a homeowner to believe a break-in is occurring, potentially prompting them to take defensive action," the release stated.

The Florence Police Department is actively investigating these incidents and is committed to pursuing charges against those responsible to the fullest extent possible.

Anyone with information regarding these events or those who may have video footage of suspicious activity is encouraged to call 911, the Florence Police Department at 859-647-5420, or the non-emergency dispatch at 859-371-1234.