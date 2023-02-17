Police: Fatal crash shuts down U.S. 50 in Dearborn County

GREENDALE, Ind. — U.S. 50 is closed in both directions in Greendale, Indiana after a fatal crash.

Greendale police said a call came in at around 7:30 p.m. reporting a crash in front of the Greendale Cinema. Police did not say how many cars were involved in the crash nor how many people were injured, but said it is fatal.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation's website, U.S. 50 will be closed for at least another two hours.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

