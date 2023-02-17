Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after police said a car hit and pedestrian at an intersection in Sharonville.

Sharonville police said officers responded to E. Sharon Road at Crowne Point Drive just after 1:30 p.m. for a reported hit-and-run. When they arrived, they found a pedestrian with serious injuries. The pedestrian was taken to UC Medical Center where their condition is currently unknown.

During their investigation, police said video and witness statements led officers to identify a silver Nissan with Kentucky plates involved in the crash. Officers located the car in the parking lot of Hawthorn Suites and the driver admitted to being in the crash.

Police said charges against the driver are pending.

