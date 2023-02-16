Watch Now
1 airlifted, 3 others injured after Brown County crash

Posted at 12:32 AM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 00:32:20-05

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio — Four people were injured in a Brown County crash Wednesday night.

Brown County dispatch said Air Care was sent to the intersection of U.S. 68 and Greenbush West Road for a crash that included a rollover. One person was airlifted to UC Medical Center.

Two other people were taken to a hospital by ambulance. A fourth person was also injured. At this time, the severity of the injuries is unknown.

A WCPO crew at the scene said two cars appeared to be involved in the crash. One was on the road, while another was seen rolled over in a ditch.

This story will be updated with more information when it is available.

