1 airlifted, 3 others injured after Brown County crash

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio — Four people were injured in a Brown County crash Wednesday night.

Brown County dispatch said Air Care was sent to the intersection of U.S. 68 and Greenbush West Road for a crash that included a rollover. One person was airlifted to UC Medical Center.

Two other people were taken to a hospital by ambulance. A fourth person was also injured. At this time, the severity of the injuries is unknown.

A WCPO crew at the scene said two cars appeared to be involved in the crash. One was on the road, while another was seen rolled over in a ditch.

