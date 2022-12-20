Police: 1 man killed in Dearborn County crash

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — One man is dead after a crash in Dearborn County, the Indiana State Police said in a press release.

Early Saturday morning, 29-year-old Justin Horton, of Sunman, was driving eastbound on I-74 near the 166-mile marker just west of West Harrison when he lost control of the car, investigators said.

The vehicle entered the median and the westbound lanes where it rolled multiple times, police said.

According to investigators, Horton was ejected from the vehicle and despite life-saving measures from witnesses and first responders, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Horton was the only person involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

