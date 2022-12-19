OSHP: 3 adults, 18-month-old hospitalized after crash in Batavia

BATAVIA, Ohio — Multiple people, including an 18-month-old, were hospitalized after a head-on collision in Batavia Monday afternoon.

Crews have blocked off Old State Route 32 near Pleasant Acres Drive after a crash involving two cars. Natalie Laycock, a resident driving near the crash, said a woman was driving a silver Nissan westbound while a man drove a red Mazda eastbound. Ohio State Highway Patrol said the Mazda traveled into the other lane, hitting the Nissan. The Mazda then traveled off the road and hit a mailbox and utility pole.

Witnesses at the scene said the Mazda was heavily damaged. The driver was taken to Clermont Mercy Hospital with minor injuries, while a 31-year-old passenger was airlifted to UC Medical Center with what is considered "life-threatening" injuries. Laycock said the passenger's head had hit the windshield and he was bleeding. OSHP said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The woman driving the Nissan also wasn't wearing a seatbelt, OSHP said. She was airlifted to UC Medical Center with serious injuries. The 18-month-old in her car had minor injuries, but was taken to Cincinnati Children's.

OSHP is investigating the crash.

READ MORE

Driver in serious condition following Sunday morning crash on Riverside Drive

Police: 1 dead, 2 children & 2 adults injured in Brown County crash

Man crashes vehicle into tree, crosses I-75 NB on foot before being hit and killed