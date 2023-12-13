Watch Now
ISP: Pedestrian hit and killed in Dearborn County

Posted at 10:15 PM, Dec 12, 2023
ST. LEON, Ind. — One man is dead after police said he was hit and killed on State Route 1 near St. Leon, Ind. Tuesday night.

Indiana State Police said a man was taken to UC Medical Center after a pedestrian crash on IN-1 near I-74. He was later pronounced dead.

The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation, with state police helping with reconstruction.

An ISP trooper said it is too early in the investigation to comment on possible charges for the driver involved in the crash.

IN-1 was closed in all directions between I-74 and IN-46 as officials worked at the scene. The road has since reopened.

