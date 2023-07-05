Indiana man dies after being ejected from, pinned underneath off-roading vehicle on Fourth of July

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — A 63-year-old Indiana man is dead after being ejected from and pinned underneath an off-roading vehicle (ORV) on the Fourth of July, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) said.

Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, first responders were dispatched to the 10800 block of N. Dearborn Road for an ORV crash.

There, they found that Thomas Klump was driving an ORV on a roadway when he overcorrected causing the vehicle to roll over, IDNR said. Klump was ejected from the ORV and was then pinned underneath it.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but Klump was pronounced dead.

Klump was not wearing a seat belt or any protective gear during the time of the crash.

IDNR said the crash remains under investigation.

