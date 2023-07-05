Police: 20-year-old woman dead, teen injured in Government Square drive-by shooting

CINCINNATI — A 20-year-old woman is dead and a teen is in the hospital after an early morning drive-by shooting in Downtown Cincinnati, Cincinnati police said.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Government Square bus station near Fountain Square.

Investigators said the 20-year-old woman was shot in the chest. She was unconscious when police arrived. A WCPO crew on the scene said paramedics were working on her for at least a half hour before transporting her to the hospital. She was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Investigators said the teen was shot in the knee. She was transported to Cincinnati Children's and is expected to recover.

Police said there were a lot of people in the area when the shooting happened and they are interviewing witnesses.

Investigators said they believe the suspect was driving a white Kia.

East 5th Street and Walnut Street are currently blocked off by police tape. The crime scene stretches about two blocks from Vine Street to Main Street. According to Metro, the entire Government Square hub is closed. It is unclear when it will reopen. Metro was not able to provide any information about detours.

The streetcar will be running the OTR loop only this morning due to the active investigation.

We will be running the OTR loop only this morning, due to an active @CincyPD investigation on Walnut/5th. Will update when we open the south side of the route. @WeMoveCincy @CityOfCincy — Connector (@Connector_Cincy) July 5, 2023

Investigators have not released the identity of the 20-year-old victim. They also did not provide an exact age of the teen who was shot.

Police have not said if the suspect and the victims are known to each other.

The scene is still very active. WCPO will update this article when we learn more information about this homicide.