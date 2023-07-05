Florence man dies in firework explosion

FLORENCE, Ky. — A man is dead after a firework explosion at his Florence home, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Deputies were called to a home on the 200 block of Melinda Lane around 10:30 p.m. July 4 for the report of a "traumatic injury involving a firework."

When they arrived, investigators said they discovered the remains of Brian Simpson, 48. He was attempting to light a commercial grade firework using a homemade mortar tube, according to deputies.

The firework was designed for electronic detonation and was meant for instant ignition. Deputies said Simpson cut the wick in half and when the firework was lit, it immediately exploded, killing him.