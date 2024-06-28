Fire Chief: Man dead after apartment complex fire in Bright, Indiana

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — A man is dead after an apartment complex fire Friday afternoon in Bright, Indiana, Bright Fire Chief Kendall Eberhart.

Eberhart said a call came in for the fire at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Basket Lane some time after 1:30 p.m.

Crews were able to suppress the fire enough to begin searching the home for victims when they found the man, Eberhart said. The man has not been identified.

No one else was injured in the fire, Eberhart said.

The fire was contained to two apartments, but there is smoke damage is several units, Eberhart said.

Residents are being relocated to area hotels while smoke is aired out of the building, and the Red Cross is assisting those relocations.

The fire remains under investigation, Eberhart said.