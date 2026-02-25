'Bring them a little joy' | Tri-State students create 'Bags of Hope' for cancer patients undergoing treatment

ST. LEON, Ind. — Students at East Central High School are turning compassion into action through a service project that’s now gaining statewide attention while also highlighting the impact of Career and Technical Education programs.

As part of Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month, the project showcases how classroom learning connects to real-world skills. The students completed the project through FCCLA — Family, Career and Community Leaders of America — one of the nation’s premier CTE student organizations.

Sophomores Ashley, Abby and Callie created the Bags of Hope Project to support cancer patients undergoing treatment. The idea grew from personal conversations and research into patient needs.

Watch: We talked to the three about the work that went into building their project

Each bag included practical and encouraging items such as water bottles, blankets, word puzzles and handwritten encouragement cards — "really anything we could think of that would encourage them and bring them a little joy."

The students partnered directly with the Margaret Mary Cancer Center, working with Patient Care Advocate Kari Ann Rennekamp to ensure the bags addressed real patient needs.

The three said it was "gratifying" to see the good they were doing in the community.

The Bags of Hope Project will be presented this week at the 2026 FCCLA State Conference as part of FCCLA’s STAR Events, where the students will be judged on their leadership, planning and community impact. Strong performances could advance them to the national level.

