Dearborn County student at Ohio State one of two dead in drug-related incident

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two OSU students died last week at a home near the campus after a drug related incident, Columbus police said.

On Wednesday, May 4 a woman called 911 and said three of her roommates were collapsed on the kitchen floor. Two were unresponsive and one was seizing. The 911 caller told dispatchers that she saw a white substance on the counter, according to a recorded 911 call provided by Columbus Police. All three victims were transported to the hospital. Only one survived.

Monday investigators released the names of the two students who lost their lives. Jessica Lopez, 22, of Greendale in Dearborn County, and Tiffany Iler, 21, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, died from an apparent overdose, police said.

According to the university, Lopez was studying computer and information science and Iler was a neuroscience student.

"We are heartbroken and extend our deepest sympathies to their families and friends during this extremely difficult time," the university said in a statement. "The university has reached out to their family, and we are thinking about them and their loved ones."

The university is offering counseling to students who need it.

Investigators are looking into if the students died after taking Adderall laced with fentanyl, according to our ABC News affiliate in Columbus, WSYX. WSYX also reported that shortly after the incident took place, The Columbus Public Health put out an alert warning of fake Adderall pills laced with fentanyl that are causing an increase in overdoses and hospitalizations.

