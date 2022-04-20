Watch
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiCUF

Actions

Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in CUF

Halstead shooting
Photo by: Kobe Gaines
Halstead shooting
Posted at 7:11 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 19:37:52-04

CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting in the CUF neighborhood Wednesday night, Cincinnati police said.

District 5 officers responded to the report of a shooting shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday on the 2500 block of Halstead Street, less than one mile from the University of Cincinnati. Police said one person died, while another was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg.

Investigators have not released any information about possible suspects.

WCPO has a crew on the scene and we will provide updates once more information becomes available.

READ MORE
Homicide rates in Cincinnati remain on the rise since the beginning of the pandemic
Fatal CUF shooting victim identified

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.