Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in CUF

CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting in the CUF neighborhood Wednesday night, Cincinnati police said.

District 5 officers responded to the report of a shooting shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday on the 2500 block of Halstead Street, less than one mile from the University of Cincinnati. Police said one person died, while another was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg.

Investigators have not released any information about possible suspects.

WCPO has a crew on the scene and we will provide updates once more information becomes available.

