Athletes take center stage at Indiana Special Olympics Winter Games

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — The 45th annual Indiana Special Olympics Winter Games brought hundreds of athletes from across the state to southeast Indiana.

The week began Sunday night with an opening ceremony at the Higher Ground Conference & Retreat Center, where athletes, coaches and families gathered to kick off the games. Practice and preliminary rounds followed Monday at Perfect North Slopes, leading into Tuesday’s final alpine skiing, snowboarding and snowshoeing competitions.

Before racing for medals, athletes took part in trial runs. Those runs help organizers place competitors into divisions based on skill level, making sure everyone is competing on a level playing field.

“The athletes love it,” said Alice Gatz, head of delegation for the Clark/Floyd County Special Olympics. “They crave the snow, the speed and the camaraderie, and being outside and competing is really exciting for them.”

Perfect North Slopes has long been home to the Indiana Winter Games, and organizers say the venue is a big part of the event’s success. Its size and snow-making capabilities allow competitions to continue even when the weather is unpredictable.

Special Olympics Indiana is a nonprofit organization that provides year-round sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Events like the Winter Games are designed to build confidence, independence and lasting friendships.

For many athletes, the experience goes far beyond medals and podiums.

David James, who has been a Special Olympics athlete for about 20 years, said getting the chance to try new sports keeps him coming back year after year.

“For anybody thinking about (it) that has a friend or a child with intellectual disabilities, Special Olympics is a way to make friends, to improve their skills and to improve their independence,” Gatz said.

In recent years, the Indiana Winter Games have welcomed more than 250 athletes and drawn more than 500 attendees, including families, coaches and volunteers. The event also brings visitors to the Lawrenceburg area during the winter season.

Perfect North Slopes will again welcome Special Olympics athletes later this month when Special Olympics Kentucky hosts its Winter Games Jan. 25–27.