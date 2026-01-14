LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Athletes from across Indiana gathered at Perfect North this week for the Indiana Special Olympics, bringing skill, talent and personality to the winter games.

Charlotte Miller and Melony Salla both competed in snowshoeing. Miller told us about the supportive atmosphere among competitors.

"We all cheer for each other, it's like one big family," Miller said.

For Salla, the sport itself was an adventure.

"It's almost like a tennis racket for your feet almost," Salla said.

For these athletes, the competition represents more than just a game — it's a moment to show what they can do and demonstrate that greatness looks different for everyone.

"These medals are great to have, love getting them, but for me it's more so the friendship and connecting with other athletes," Salla said.

Salla and Miller are best friends who met as part of athlete leadership. They've been Special Olympians for more than 15 years and competed against each other for the first time this year.

WATCH: How the Special Olympics competition builds friendships and confidence in Olympians

Athletes find lifelong friendships at Indiana Special Olympics competition

"If you can't find one of us, just find the other one and then you will find us," Salla said.

Over 10,000 coaches and volunteers support thousands of Indiana athletes year-round.

Kevin Aders, director of team sports and logistics for the Indiana Special Olympics, emphasized the importance of showcasing athletes' abilities.

"It's important for them to realize that the 20,000 we are servicing to really come out to one of our events — we really showcase to show so they can see our abilities of our athletes," Aders said.

Many athletes say they love being part of the event for the connections it creates.

"Meet new people and interact with people from different counties," Olympian Steven Binggeli said