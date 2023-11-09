Veterans say Hamilton County's system is broken, call for statewide changes

CINCINNATI — Strong words and lively conversations with serious undertones filled a small conference room at the Hamilton County Veterans Service Office Wednesday afternoon as veterans had their first chance to speak to Veteran Commission members following theWCPO Homefront report on commission spending over the last five years, in which we found that $31 million meant for veterans in the county was spent on projects tied to the general fund.

“It’s broken or else we wouldn’t be sitting here,” said Allison Hines, a Navy veteran.

She is one of a handful of veterans who took the time to come to the regular second Wednesday of the month meeting of the Veterans Service Commission to try and better understand how the system works and what can be done to better service veterans in the county.

“We’re questioning the system and what we can do to help buck that system,” Hines said. “That’s how laws get changed, that’s how codes get changed, is because there are human voices saying this is not working and can we as citizens, voting taxpaying citizens, veterans, help change the system whether that be at the local level or in Columbus.”

Pam Minser responded saying they will look at what is in their control and what changes can be implemented. She also said there were some things that were stopped during the pandemic that never returned.

“We did fall on getting back out there into the field, that’s a neglect on our part we did not get back into getting back out there and doing outreaches,” Minser said.

As veterans brought up concerns about the county spending $538 in 2022 on bus passes for veterans trying to get to critical doctors appointments, information that came out in the Homefront report, Minser said she’s been working 12-hour days since the story broke and she’s already reached out to get some answers on what they may be able to do by working with the VA who does provide some van transportation services.

There were also concerns about the commission not representing veterans coming home from Iraq and Afghanistan.

“I feel like we’re not being represented appropriately, the veterans of my age. The commissions and all the boards are made up of all the older veterans and the younger veterans we don’t have a voice in the decisions that affect us,” said Air Force Veteran Steven Staniford.

He described the current office with the absence of the Executive Director William Boettcher as a rudderless ship.

"Do you plan on replacing the executive director?" Staniford asked.

Bill Froehle, the at-large Hamilton County Veterans Service Commissioner, said they had discussed personnel issues in executive session but wouldn't discuss that question any further.

Staniford also said the fact the commission must be made up of veterans from service organizations is an outdated way of doing things.

“A lot of veterans my age have substance abuse problems, we’re not going to join the American Legion or the Veterans of Foreign Wars because they’re bars. That’s not a place we should be,” Staniford said. “What can we do to make those changes to make it represent the people they’re supposed to be serving, which is us the younger? They should have a say, but it should be equal.”

As veterans pushed the commissioners on why they don’t request a larger budget, Administrative Assistant Pam Minser said the commission could only ask for 10 percent over the previous year’s budget.

We pressed Minser on the section of the Ohio Revised Code that governs Veterans Service Commissions and Offices on the fact they could request more than 10 percent, and Minser agreed that they could.

“If there’s a need and we need to do that, we’re not going to let anybody go without it if it falls in our realm,” Minser replied.

According to the Ohio Revised Code, if a county VSC requests more than 10% of their previous year’s appropriation it would trigger the ability for the county board of commissioners to appoint upwards of six members to the VSC board of commissioners.

Marine and Navy veteran Benito Rodriguez attended the meeting having just applied for financial assistance and was denied.

“I filled out an application for myself. I’ve been a resident of Hamilton County for five years and because I don’t have a lease or home in my name they tell me I’m not a resident,” said Rodriguez. “I just voted in Hamilton County on Tuesday, so how can you say I’m not a resident?”

The VSO referred him to the HUDVASH office, which they say is the standard procedure. The HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) program combines HUD's Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) rental assistance for homeless Veterans.

Veterans in attendance asked why there can’t be more of a handoff with Veteran Service Officers, calling the HUD-VASH office directly to let them know who the veteran is, their situation and to make an appointment at that time to better assist the veteran on that next step, instead of just sending them off on a referral.

Pam Minser ended the meeting with some notes that the office was going to look at some of the things they can control, from processes, community outreach and transportation.

All four current members of the Veterans Service Commission will appear in front of the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 9 to answer questions regarding their spending and operations as it pertains to the budget.

