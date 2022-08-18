Quilts of Valor provides warming hug for Hamilton Navy World War II prisoner of war

HAMILTON, Ohio — Sharing stories of service came full circle on this week’s Homefront.

Back on June 27, 2021, we shared the story of World War II prisoner of war Marvin Sizemore. He served on the USS Houston and was ultimately taken prisoner of war by the Japanese and forced to build the Burma Railway otherwise known as the "Death Railway."

Michelle Nelson, an Air Force veteran and avid quilter for the nonprofit Quilts of Valor, reached out and said she wanted to honor Sizemore with a quilt of valor to honor his service to our country.

“It is truly my honor to award each veteran a quilt of valor,” Nelson said.

Sizemore is the second Navy POW she’s honored with a hand-sewn quilt; the first was the late Senator John McCain of Arizona.

“Veterans know what veterans go through for service,” Nelson said. “And of course, I have a special heart for POWs.”

Sizemore comes from a generation who went off to fight a war, only to come back home and get right back to work on the home front. This level of attention isn’t something he would ever ask for despite the level of sacrifice he made.

"I really appreciate it," Sizemore said. "I don't think I really deserve all this, but I really appreciate it."

Michelle made the presentation in Sizemore's living room in front of his family, his fellow veterans from American Legion Post 138 and Hamilton’s mayor.

"This honor couldn't be any more deserving to me," said Tom Jeffers, American Legion Post Commander. "It's amazing the things he's done and the things he did after he got out of the service."

Mayor Pat Moeller said Sizemore is "a great human being" deserving of the honor.

"We are proud and very so happy he got this quilt of Valor because he earned it in some of the most difficult circumstances," Moeller said.

Quilts of Valor volunteers are sewing across the country and are always looking for more volunteers and more veterans to wrap with a quilt.

To find out more about QOV, visit their website. The full story of Sizemore's service can be seen in a previous episode of Homefront.

