Ohio's only all-female American Legion post looks to expand outreach, find permanent home

CINCINNATI — Ohio's only all-female American Legion post is searching for a permanent home as its commander works to increase membership and community visibility.

I sat down with Commander Melanie Veal, the first Black leader of American Legion Post 644.

"I guess one of the biggest challenges for us is that we don't have a permanent home," Veal said.

The post currently meets on the third Saturday of every month. In January, they plan to start temporarily meeting at the Groesbeck Library.

Veal said establishing a permanent location would help achieve a key goal — expanding their membership among female veterans.

"We do want to increase our membership. And we want to reach more women veterans that do not know that we exist," Veal said.

Earlier this year, the group participated in the second annual Hamilton County Veterans Appreciation. Veal said the event revealed how many female veterans didn't know about the post.

"There was a lot of ladies that came to our booth and said, 'I knew nothing about you. I didn't know you existed'," Veal said.

The commander said she plans to focus on increased outreach, community engagement and visibility in the coming year.

"We increase our membership by being out in the community," Veal said.

