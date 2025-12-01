Hamilton County's Veterans Service Commission adopts new approach with credit counseling, budget planning

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Hamilton County's Veterans Service Commission has transformed its approach over the last 18 months, shifting from a restrictive mindset to a holistic strategy that ensures no veteran gets turned away.

We spoke to Howard Riggs, a veteran who told us he experienced the new approach firsthand over the summer.

"This past summer, I was in between jobs, and I was having trouble making ends meet," Riggs told us.

Riggs said the last three years have been challenging for him as he faced periods of homelessness. But he said he knew he could turn to Hamilton County's Veterans Services for help.

"It helped quite a bit. Monetarily, it was a little over $400, which helped me get through the month with groceries, and it was what I needed," Riggs said.

WATCH: How new leadership has transformed the commission's approach

Veteran's service commission shifts to holistic approach under new leadership

Jim Gronefeld, financial services manager for Hamilton County's Veterans Service Commission, told us he hopes it will happen with even more vets.

"When I first started here, frankly, we kind of looked for ways to not give assistance to people," Gronefeld said.

But that changed under new leadership.

"We don't say no to any veterans. If we can't help them for whatever reason, if they have something that disqualifies them for financial assistance, we try to find them some alternative resource in the community," Gronefeld said.

Gronefeld said the commission now uses a much more strategic approach, focusing on long-term solutions rather than temporary fixes. Their goal is to see each veteran only once by addressing the root causes of financial distress.

"Our goal is self-sustainability. So we want to make sure that not only do we get the veteran back on his or her feet, but we put certain things in place to help them stay on their feet," Gronefeld said.

Instead of providing gift cards and sending veterans on their way, the commission now offers credit counseling and budget planning services.

"We have seen a real reduction in recidivism in terms of people seeking financial assistance," Gronefeld said.

Gronefeld said the commission is specially equipped to provide comprehensive support to veterans navigating various benefit systems.

"We want to make sure that the veterans are taking advantage of that," Gronefeld said.

Riggs praised both the process and the genuine care he received from staff members.

"They have people on staff that'll help you navigate the VA entirely, especially when it comes to applying for benefits and pensions. There's a lot of help there and people there who actually care about veterans. Reach out. Don't be afraid," Riggs said.

Gronefeld said that demand for services has remained steady, though it's unclear whether this reflects current economic conditions or the commission's increased outreach efforts to connect with more veterans.

He told us the commission is trying to ensure younger veterans know about the services that are available and the benefits they've earned through their military service.

You can find more information at https://www.hcvsc.org/

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

If you have a veteran story to tell in your community, email homefront@wcpo.com.