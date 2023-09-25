Purcell Marian graduate's service to community and country forever stitched to school history

CINCINNATI — It was the year of all years for members of the Purcell Marian football team. In 1986, as the world enjoyed sports movies like Hoosiers and Wildcats, the Cavaliers were knocking on the door of a state championship.

The memories of that championship run remain with so many, including current Purcell Marian principal and CEO Andy Farfsing — a young kid on the sidelines as the team played in Norwood.

“When I’m watching No. 52 out here on the field, made such an impact, I chose 52 when I came to play here,” he said.

The No. 52 jersey belonged to Guy Barattieri.

“He was a legend before he became a legend — at least in the eyes of so many of us in and around the Pleasant Ridge community and Purcell Marian as well,” Farfsing said.

Nicknamed "Bear" for his size and even more so for his kindness, Farfsing said people around him felt safe.

After high school, Barattieri went off to the West Point Academy and began a career in the U.S. Army. After years of service that also included a stint as a police officer in Seattle, Barattieri was killed during a security convoy near Baghdad when a roadside bomb exploded.

“So many of us were touched by not only the individual he was but the legend that was created of this hero named Guy Barattieri,” Farfsing added.

Now as his alma mater's principal, Farfsing is recording history and paying respect to Guy ‘Bear’ Barattieri by naming their brand new turf field after the alum.

“Somebody said, 'I want to name the field, but I don’t know what to name it and I don’t want it after me or my company. Let’s brainstorm,'” Farfsing said. “The name Guy Barattieri came up and I thought, 'Oh my gosh that’s as perfect as it can be.' So from my perspective, it was a hard yes when his name came up.”

White turf was stitched into the field and now reads, "The Guy 'Bear' Barattieri 88 Field."

The official naming ceremony will take place Sept. 29 before Purcell Marian’s homecoming game. Family and friends of Barattieri will be in attendance along with members of his West Point class and the Greater Cincinnati West Point Society.

The public is welcome to attend, but Farfsing said fans and supporters should be prepared for it to be standing room only around the stadium.

If you have a veteran story to tell in your community, email homefront@wcpo.com. You also can join the Homefront Facebook group, follow Craig McKee on Facebook and find more Homefront stories here.