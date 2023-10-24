Ohio sailor killed during Pearl Harbor attack finally identified, coming home to be laid to rest

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — It was a Sunday morning. The sun was still rising across Hawaii when blips on a radar raised initial concerns that something might be happening in the skies over Pearl Harbor. A superior who received the information figured it was most likely a group of B-17 bombers and told the radar operator not to worry.

The surprise attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, lasted approximately 75 minutes and left the United States scrambling.

In the wake of the attack ships listed in the waters, others sunk as billowing towers of black smoke rose high above the harbor from the fuel-covered waters surrounding an almost instant graveyard for over 2,000 service personnel and some civilians.

Ohio native Stanley Casmier Galaszewski was one of the sailors performing his duties that day as a Seaman 2nd Class on board the USS California.

Duties as a Seaman in the navy at the time included drill duty knowledge, tying knots, steering and signaling as well as standing watch and gunnery duties, according to a release from the Navy Personnel Command (NPC).

During the attack, the USS California was badly damaged by torpedoes and bombs, taking on water. She slowly settled to the bottom of the harbor in the days after the attack, according to the US Navy.

Now, more than 81 years after the infamous attack, Seaman Galaszewski will be returned to his home and finally laid to rest.

Galaszewski was awarded the Purple Heart Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, American Defense Service Medal w/Fleet Clasp, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal w/Bronze Star, American Campaign Medal and World War II Victory Medal.

The services will take place Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. at Mount Cavalry Cemetery in Steubenville. The burial ceremony will include full military honors.

If you have a veteran story to tell in your community, email homefront@wcpo.com. You also can join the Homefront Facebook group, follow Craig McKee on Facebook and find more Homefront stories here.