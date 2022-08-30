Nonprofit raising money to help 37 National Guard families who are victims of Eastern Kentucky flooding

When natural disasters hit, the National Guard is often called in to help with search, rescue and recovery. That was the case when torrential rains hit eastern Kentucky. Many of those in uniform working to help with those hit hardest by the flooding weren’t just the rescuers, they were the victims.

“We've got 37 Guard families, who these are men and women who are out there helping others with their own properties and their own losses, while their families are trying to recover themselves,” said Matt Castor, Vice President of Outreach and Development for USA Cares.

USA Cares is a veteran and family support system nonprofit whose focus is to support post-9/11 military veterans, service members and their families with financial assistance and post-service skills training, according to their website.

“As a nonprofit, we can assist many times faster than a government agency, because we can cut through that red tape, red tape and just get the help right to these folks,” Castor said.

There are 19 chapters around the country and one of their newest chapters recently opened serving the greater Cincinnati area.

“We've got these chapters around the country coming together and helping raise money for these folks in eastern Kentucky,” Castor said. “So, it's not just a Midwest thing. This is people from all over the United States coming together to help these folks.”

He said USA Cares is working with the Kentucky National Guard to assess each of the guard member's needs. He also said they’re doing something special with all donations that come in for this particular mission.

“We can take 100% of the proceeds that we're receiving from this giving campaign right now and get it to the vendors who are helping those National Guard folks,” Castor said.

Those who would like to donate can do so through the USA Cares website.

Matt Castor said this particular funding campaign to help these 37 National Guard families is the very vision of their organization which is to provide, “Stability for Military Families in Crisis.”

“We depend on them, they're always there for us, and now it's our turn to be there for them," said Castor.

If you have a veteran story to tell in your community, email homefront@wcpo.com. You also can join the Homefront Facebook group, follow Craig McKee on Facebook and find more Homefront stories here.