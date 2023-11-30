Hamilton County commissioner introduces resolution to benefit veterans amid backlash

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece has introduced a resolution that would benefit thousands of veterans.

The resolution comes as the Hamilton County Veteran Services Commission has come under fire for inadequately assisting veterans.

WCPO 9 began digging into Veteran Service Offices (VSO) in Southwest Ohio late last month after veterans told us how they were being treated. We found that $31 million allocated for veterans in Hamilton County was being used on other projects.

After that report, Reece previously showed a desire to get more answers as to what’s going on within the VSO and the county commission’s long-standing commitment to veterans.

“I think we need to get to the bottom of this,” Reece previously said. “Everybody that comes in, gets elected, says how can we do more.”

Now, Reece has introduced a multi-part resolution that calls for the creation and funding of an Office of Veteran Affairs, which would be under the Board of County Commissioners and County Administrator. The office would have an ombudsman that would liaison between citizens, veterans and the board to make sure resources and opportunities are correctly and efficiently presented Hamilton County veterans.

The resolution also proposes more funding to the Veteran's Service Commission to purchase a transportation van for veterans, provide additional services to veterans and also expand outreach efforts.

WCPO 9's reporting found that Hamilton County spent the lowest amount — only $538 spent on bus passes — when it came to transportation for veterans. In Southwest Ohio, Warren County topped that list spending a total $1,039,130 in 2022, transporting 6,938 veterans.

Lastly, Reece wants to establish the county's first-ever Annual Hamilton County Veterans Appreciation Resource Day. The event would be held at Paycor Stadium and would feature on-site application assistance for grants, housing, jobs, healthcare, disability and more.

