Commissioner: It might be time to revisit Ohio state law on veterans services after WCPO report

CINCINNATI — After WCPO first reported on the Veterans Service Commission in Hamilton County leaving more than $31 million on the table — spending less on local veterans than other smaller counties in Southwest Ohio, emails and phone calls poured into the newsroom.

Still, the commission was radio silent. WCPO attempted four different times to get executive director William Boettcher to do a sit-down interview, but he said he did not have time. He also did not show up to a Hamilton County Commissioners meeting after receiving an invite to explain the office's budget and operations.

Then, out of the blue, one commissioner reached out to WCPO anchor Craig McKee to speak.

“Our folks down at the office are doing everything that they can possibly do to help every veteran that comes to us for assistance,” said Bill Froehle, at-large Hamilton County Veterans Service Commissioner.

While Froehle says the office is doing everything possible, he has his own concerns regarding the Veterans Service Office Commissioners.

“Just the age of all the commissioners that are there, I think it’s the generational disconnect that is there,” Froehle said.

Froehle said the Ohio Revised Code that pertains to veterans services may need to be reviewed as it pertains to the appointment of the commissioners. State law requires veterans be appointed in those roles and as the executive director, with few exceptions.

The appointments for these positions come from service organizations Veterans of Foreign War, AMVETS, American Legion, DAV, Military Order of the Purple Heart of the U.S.A., the Vietnam Veterans of America and Korean War Veterans Association.

Some of those organizations have reported huge declines in membership as their current members get older and post-9/11 veterans aren’t joining, choosing other groups that feed their needs better.

“Maybe needs to be looked at and tweaked and changed for the betterment of everybody in this particular era,” Froehle said.

When asked about the $6 million not used out of the $7 million plus the commission is allowed to ask for in 2022, Froehle said he would like to see the county focus on mental health.

“Mental health services would be a big one and that is something that should be looked at, maybe programs with wrap around services to help veterans especially younger veterans suffering in silence dealing with those issues,” Froehle said.

But who can hold the commission to change services to better serve Hamilton County veterans? The short answer: veterans.

Otherwise, according to the Ohio Department of Veterans Services, the commission “… alone oversee day-to-day operations of the Hamilton County Veteran Service Office and have the legal authority to investigate complaints and regulate the office, including hiring and firing of employees,” said Jeff Rapp, ODVS Chief Communications Officer, in an email response to WCPO request regarding audits and accountability.

The email went on to say, "The Ohio Department of Veterans Services provides certain education to each of the 88 county veteran service commissions to ensure each of the commissions provides the proper education and training to its officers to become and remain certified by ODVS."

The Hamilton County Veterans Commission is preparing for more than normal attendance at its Nov. 8 monthly meeting at 2 p.m. at its office at 230 E. Ninth St., 1st Floor, Room 1100, Cincinnati, OH, 45202.

“We look forward to the discussion that’s going to take place,” Froehle said. “If changes need to be made to make it a better organization for all the veterans then we are more than willing to listen and put those changes in place.”

If you have a veteran story to tell in your community, email homefront@wcpo.com. You also can join the Homefront Facebook group, follow Craig McKee on Facebook and find more Homefront stories here.