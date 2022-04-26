Free event for veterans will focus on treatment and resources for PTSD

CINCINNATI — Life after service can be complicated and even deadly for some veterans dealing with the effects of post-traumatic stress.

“There's a lot of people in the Tri-State who are forever changed in military service. And there's a lot of different ways that you can recover and tackle your life after PTSD after experiencing trauma,” said Dan Clare, chief communications and outreach officer for the nonprofit Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

That is why DAV, in partnership with the Cincinnati VA Medical Center, is hosting a special night to put a spotlight on the topic.

“We want to put together an event that brings people together, that provides them with resources, and helps them kind of take on the challenges they face and overcome them,” Clare said.

The special event is entitled ‘Post-Trauma: Healing Stories and Resources' and will take place May 3 at Memorial Hall in Cincinnati.

“This isn't just kind of like a lecture and then you leave this is interactive, there's gonna be a questions and answer period here where veterans who come to this can potentially get some help get some resources,” Clare said.

DAV

There will be two documentaries screened at the event along with panel discussions with health professionals whose expertise is treating PTSD.

There will also be DAV representatives there to engage veterans with their VA benefits as well as other veteran organizations like 'Save a Warrior' and 'Operation Honor.'

“We're just really hopeful that a lot of veterans show up and get something very valuable out of the event and it's free,” Clare said.

WCPO anchor Craig McKee will act as the evening’s host and will moderate the panel discussions.

To register for the free event go to dav.org/post-trauma.

