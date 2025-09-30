Graeter's, Skyline Chili ice cream collaboration returns in October

CINCINNATI — It's baaaaaaaack.

Graeter's Ice Cream and Skyline Chili have announced the return of the Skyline Spice ice cream, a collaboration of two famous local flavors first introduced earlier this year.

Starting Oct. 1, Graeter's said its limited-edition French Pot ice cream featuring Skyline's chili spice mix, cinnamon and oyster crackers will return to stores. For those who haven't tried it yet, Skyline Spice is described as "crunchy, creamy and packed with spicy flavor in every scoop."

While it may seem like a crazy combo, the ice cream was actually nominated for the 2025 Dairy Product of the Year by Dairy Foods Magazine.

You can watch our team try the flavor here:



While Skyline Spice is returning for the season, don't expect it to become permanent. The Graeter's website says it'll only be back for a limited time.

This isn't the only local collab Graeter's has announced recently. They're also working with Perfetti Van Melle, creators of Airheads, to create Airheads Xtremes ice cream products.

The Xtremes Freeze will be a combination of lemon sorbet, lemonade and blue raspberry syrup blended with ice and topped with whipped cream and Airheads Xtremes Bites. While the Xtremes Lemonberry Sundae will be a scoop of Graeter's Lemon Meringue Pie ice cream layered with strawberry topping, whipped cream, cherry and Airheads Xtremes bites.

These two flavors will only be available in Graeter's Scoop Shops in the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area through Oct. 12 as a celebration of the River Roots Festival, which takes place on the banks of the Ohio River Oct. 9-12.