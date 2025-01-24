Graeter’s Ice Cream announces Skyline Chili ice cream collab

CINCINNATI — Fans of two Cincinnati brands are in for a wild ride as Skyline Chili and Graeter’s Ice Cream team up for a daring dessert creation.

A new "Graeter’s Skyline Chili Spice Ice Cream" is set to be released Jan. 27. The ice cream flavor combines Graeter’s French pot ice cream with Skyline’s spice blend and crunchy oyster crackers.

The idea of a possible Skyline Chili ice cream first emerged in October when a listing of a pint of the ice cream flavor appeared on Kroger's website and went viral online.

Kroger.com

At the time, a Graeter’s spokesperson told us the chili-flavored ice cream that appeared on the website was concept artwork and was unavailable. A spokesperson with Skyline Chili said the two companies were collaborating on something.

The ice cream flavor initially received mixed reactions when Kroger dropped the concept online. Tri-State native and Vice President JD Vance expressed his distaste at the time for the flavor on X (formerly Twitter)stating "President Trump and I will stop this."

This isn't the first time Graeter's has partnered with another Cincinnati brand. They've worked on a Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Milk Stout and Key Lime Pie Ale with Braxton Brewing Co.

Skyline has also had its share of collabs, partnering with Dewey's for a Skyline Chili pizza over the years.