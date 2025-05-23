Graeter's Ice Cream launches new flavor inspired by Kings Island's roller coaster

CINCINNATI — Graeter's Ice Cream has unveiled a new flavor inspired by a Cincinnati roller coaster, The Beast.

The flavor, titled Beast Fest: Cookie Dough Unleashed, is the latest addition to Graeter's Summer Bake Shop lineup.

According to a press release from Graeter's Ice Cream, this limited-time flavor features chunks of sugar cookie dough mixed with rainbow sprinkles, all swirled into a cookie butter ice cream base.

“This collaboration captures the joy of two Cincinnati icons,” said Chip Graeter, owner of Graeter’s Ice Cream. “It’s cookie dough unleashed, just like the roller coaster itself. You won’t want to miss this one!”

The collaboration comes as Kings Island undergoes significant renovations on The Beast during the park's off-season. According to the release, more than 1,600 feet of the roller coaster's track was replaced for the 2025 season.

While Beast Fest: Cookie Dough Unleashed is only available for a limited time, the release stated, "This flavor will thrill visitors all summer long at Kings Island."

In addition to this new flavor, the Graeter's Ice Cream Summer Bake Shop features several other flavors, including:



Cinnamon Sticky Bun

Blueberry Lemon Crumble

Pineapple Passion Sorbet

Minty Brownie

Caramel Pecan Cheesecake

Beast Fest: Cookie Dough Unleashed is available at Graeter's scoop shops, for nationwide shipping by the pint and at the Graeter's location on International Street at Kings Island.