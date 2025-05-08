Graeter's launches new cinnamon sticky bun flavor for 2025 Bake Sale summer

CINCINNATI — Graeter's Ice Cream is kicking off its 2025 Bake Sale summer with a new flavor.

The company recently announced in a press release the launch of its first bonus flavor for the season, called cinnamon sticky bun.

The flavor is inspired by the sticky treat. It features a cinnamon base swirled with brown sugar, sticky bun dough pieces and toffee pieces.

Summer bonus flavors will be available for a limited time, starting Thursday, May 8, and running through August.

In addition to the Cinnamon Sticky Bun, Graeter's plans to introduce more refreshing summer flavors, including lemon blueberry crumble, pineapple passion sorbet, minty brownie and caramel pecan cheesecake.

The cinnamon sticky bun flavor will be available at Graeter's shops by the scoop, while pints of this limited-time offering can be purchased online and through the Graeter's app.