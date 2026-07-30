Union officials speak out against plans for high-density apartment complex in Florence

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Plans for a new apartment complex in Florence are drawing opposition from the mayor of neighboring Union and nearby residents.

Florence is set to host a public meeting next week about their plans to annex a piece of unincorporated Boone County into the city. The goal is to develop 340 multi-family units off US-42 and Bowman Way.

Union Mayor Larry Solomon said he opposes the project, citing concerns about traffic.

WATCH: Florence officials respond to concerns regarding Bowman Way apartment project

Florence officials respond to concerns regarding Bowman Way apartment project

"They're only using one entrance and exit out of here onto Bowman Avenue or, you know, Bowman Way. It's not even an avenue. That street can't handle that traffic," Solomon said.

Florence City Administrator Joshua Hunt said Thursday that Bowman Way is located in Florence, not Union. He added that traffic studies have already been conducted for that road, and that the city continues to work with Kentucky transportation officials to monitor traffic impacts on US-42.

Trevor Nelson, HOA president of the nearby Orleans neighborhood in Florence, said he remains unconvinced.

"This apartment complex is just going to add more traffic to this area, and we already have enough as it is," Nelson said. "I'm not against growth, but I would like to see the infrastructure in place before we start adding more apartments. We need to have Long Branch Road connect directly to 42. That has to happen."

Mayor Solomon echoed that sentiment.

"We would like to see that they turn this project down and then look to work together with us and Boone County to develop something that is best for all the citizens of the city of Union, the Boone County residents and the city of Florence over in Orleans," Solomon said.

A Florence spokesperson told WCPO Thursday they continue to push forward on plans to connect Long Branch Road with US-42, and city officials said that connection will improve traffic flow. A public hearing on the apartment project's rezoning is scheduled for Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m.