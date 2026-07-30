What's driving you crazy? | KY-536 project aims to improve safety

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Drivers traveling through the KY-536 corridor through Independence are continuing to navigate construction as crews make progress on a major road improvement project aimed at easing congestion in one of Northern Kentucky’s fastest-growing areas.

The project focuses on the Mount Zion Road and Bristow Road corridor, where crews are widening the roadway, extending bridges and building new roundabouts designed to improve traffic flow and safety.

Watch below to get a look at the project's progress:

Major Kentucky road project aim to improve safety, ease congestion

“There’s a lot of work that’s going on and a lot of different aspects of it,” said Jake Ryle, public information officer for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. “So we’re doing earthwork, depending on which project we’re talking about. We’re moving a lot of earth, shifting it so that we’re able to widen the road, provide better connectivity for the east-west connection there in southern Boone and Kenton County. On top of that, we’re doing some bridge work as well. So they actually just laid a lot of concrete down for an extended bridge that’s over top of a railroad there on Bristow Road.”

WCPO KY 536 widening project

Drivers should continue to expect delays, particularly as students return to school.

Ryle said the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is working to reduce traffic impacts while keeping construction moving.

WCPO KY 536 project - Roundabout

“We’re going to do our best to try to make sure that we mitigate any of those issues, especially as school comes back into session,” said Ryle. “We know that there’s going to be more parents dropping off their kids, more school buses out on the road, but at the same time, I mean this is an active work zone. It’s an active construction project, so we just want to make sure that folks know, give yourself plenty of extra time, especially during those morning drop off and afternoon pickup times.”

When complete, the project will feature two lanes in each direction, upgraded drainage and several new roundabouts intended to improve safety and reduce congestion.