'Deplorable' | Kenton County care home facing state investigation for living conditions

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — A care home in Independence is facing a lawsuit, a state investigation and growing concerns from neighbors and family members over its living conditions.

The scrutiny intensified earlier this month after a neighbor who had been volunteering at the facility said she was banned from the premises.

Rachel Paxitis lives near Regency Manor and said she first learned about the facility through a social media post.

WATCH: Independence care home being investigated for health and safety concerns

Kenton County care home facing state investigation for living conditions

"I saw a post on Facebook about Regency Manor. That they needed to be visited, that the conditions were bad, they wanted flowers, it was really kind of a depressing place," Paxitis said.

Paxitis began volunteering at the facility, power washing the back patio and repainting furniture. She said she was eventually told to stop by the property's owners.

"They basically said that I couldn't," Paxitis said. "(I was told) I was causing more harm than good by posting on social media, that it was getting some unwanted attention."

This comes as the facility currently faces a lawsuit in Kenton County for a resident allegedly wandering from the facility in 2022, before later being found dead.

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services also confirmed to WCPO Tuesday that they cited the facility for health and safety concerns on June 18, with an investigation now underway.

Paxitis said the situation reflects a broader problem.

"The countless stories pouring out about how these conditions are across the board for these types of facilities. It's horrendous, and something needs to be done about it," Paxitis said.

Nezzie Brewer's brother has been in care at Regency Manor since April. She said she is seriously concerned by the conditions she witnessed firsthand.

"It's just deplorable. It's horrible. It's never cleaned. The carpet is just horrible, and wherever they have carpet, everything is dirty," Brewer said.

Brewer said she wants to see the facility improve.

"I'd just like to see the place cleaned up. There's no reason for it to be like that at all," Brewer said.

WCPO reached out to Regency Manor to get a response to the concerns raised, but no one agreed to comment.