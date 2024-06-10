'Trying to survive': Covington mom forced to find new home after college graduation amid NKY housing issues

COVINGTON, Ky. — Standing in the kitchen, Jackie Fraszier wipes her eyes with a paper towel. It’s all she has.

Before she moved to Covington, she lived in a shelter with her two young kids.

“I don't know what is going to happen,” Fraszier says. “I’m just trying to survive.”

A few weeks ago, Fraszier graduated from Gateway Community and Technical College. But she didn’t have time to celebrate. She’s required to move out of her public housing program this summer because it’s meant for people working toward college degrees.

She knew this was coming, but she thought it would be easier. Fraszier said she’s been trying to find her next place to live for almost a year. And she's worried about going back to a shelter.

That’s why she’s crying. Because she dreams about owning a home with a yard, but that seems like nothing but a dream. Fraszier looks at Zillow every day, but says most landlords require income three times actual monthly rent. Something she can’t afford as a single mom working at the Kenton County library.

Fraszier isn't alone.

Keith BieryGolick Jackie Fraszier and her son, Levi, play on the playground near their apartment in May. It took Fraszier almost a year to find a place to live in Northern Kentucky.

Job growth is outpacing the housing market in our region. And the Northern Kentucky Area Development District said Covington needs almost 1,000 more affordable rental units. As a whole, Northern Kentucky needs 6,650 more units in the next five years to meet demand, according to a study by the development district.

In Covington, these housing studies show the city’s growth is pushing people out. But those same studies say the city has more affordable housing than its neighbors.

It’s why Covington Mayor Joe Meyer is frustrated.

In his office, Meyer points to a map on the wall. Then, he points again. He’s tired of the suggestion his city doesn’t do enough to help get more affordable housing. On the map, where he's gesturing, there are dots across the city. The dots represent all the people the city’s homebuyer loan program has helped.

In the last decade, city officials have helped more than 400 families.

The program gives loans to people that are forgiven the longer they stay there. For Meyer, it’s just one example of what officials are doing to address a problem that’s bigger than the City of Covington.

A problem for which there are no easy answers.

“Covington does far more than its share,” Meyer said. “But we can't solve the problems of all of Northern Kentucky and all of Greater Cincinnati. It's simply not achievable.”

Keith BieryGolick Covington Mayor Joe Meyer speaks to WCPO about affordable housing programs in the city.

On Tuesday, city officials will unveil a plan for spending federal funds earmarked for affordable housing. The plan includes another $1 million of funding, Meyer said, and it urges neighboring communities to join a consortium led by Covington.

The plan also acknowledges that the city’s exciting growth and re-development has “exacerbated the affordable housing gap. This drives displacement elsewhere in the county, according to the plan.

Fraszier knows this better than most.

In her apartment, her son squishes a banana between his fingers. Her other son plays video games, hardly looking away from the screen. Fraszier picks up pretzels off the ground and throws her paper towel away.

A few weeks after her tears, Fraszier said she found a rental home in Fort Thomas. She said it'll still be tough to make rent, but her landlord's willing to work with her. She’s packing boxes this weekend.

She said she’ll even have a small yard.

Get involved:

Covington Commissioners Chambers — 20 West Pike St.

Tuesday, June 11 at 6 p.m.

Covington officials say they have almost $1.5 million in federal funds to distribute throughout the city and to its neighbors. A lot of those funds are earmarked for affordable housing. On Tuesday, officials will present a plan to use them.

You are invited to give feedback. And if you can’t attend the meeting, officials say you can call to submit feedback on the city’s plan by calling 859-292-2147.