Tri-State nonprofit working to end child abuse prepares for move to new facility

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — A nonprofit focused on ending child abuse in the Cincinnati area is getting a brand new home that leaders hope will let them serve thousands more families in the years to come.

Family Nurturing Center, which helps families and children recover from trauma through holistic programs, specialized counseling and more, will relocate to a permanent facility in Crestview Hills in October.

The new building is intentionally designed to support the healing process — from the flooring and lighting to paint colors, furnishings and a welcoming lobby.

"You can see that we managed to put cloths over the fluorescent lights; the new building has warm lights intentionally designed in there," said Jane Herms, chief executive officer and president of the Family Nurturing Center.

Among the center's current offerings is a sensory room, where Wambach, a facility dog, plays a key role in supporting clients.

"Oftentimes, Wambach will come back in our sensory room ... and she will just come in here with them and just lay," said Kim Fussinger, clinical coordinator at the Family Nurturing Center.

The new facility will include more rooms for counseling and is expected to allow the center to serve 5,000 more people over the next five years.

Herms said the mission remains unchanged despite the new surroundings.

"We work to end the cycle of child abuse, so we have a whole range of education and prevention services, but also treatment and intervention," Herms said.

