'The Boo Project' | Community to hold second annual cleanup event honoring late environmentalist

DEMOSSVILLE, Ky. — Northern Kentucky residents are coming together to honor a local man who died during flooding in Pendleton County last year.

Robert "Boo" Singleton, an avid environmentalist, suffered a medical event and was found in the Licking River in early April 2025.

First responders found the 66-year-old's body in the water with his life jacket on. His canoe and truck were found nearby. Singleton was also found a block away from an oil spill in Willow Creek, something he posted on social media saying he was "hell bent" on cleaning up.

After his death, Pendleton County Tourism and the Butler Lions Club started "The Boo Project," an initiative that aims to honor Singleton and restore the Licking River.

Lions Club President Ron Mauser told WCPO last year that Singleton was dedicated to helping others and keeping the region litter-free. He said his friend would even follow garbage trucks if he saw objects falling from them to tell the drivers to be more aware of what.

"He's going to be hard to replace," Mauser said.

As part of the initiative, residents come together each year for a clean-up event to continue the work Singleton was dedicated to.

The Boo Project

The 2026 event, labeled a "stream and environmental cleanup day," will be held Saturday at 8 a.m. at Grassy Creek Christian Church in DeMossville, Ky.

Participants will be cleaning up three creeks and roadsides in the area around Highway 17, 467 and 177, according to the event's flyer.

For more information about the event or to register as a volunteer, you can visit the website here.