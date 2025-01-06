Watch Now
TANK to suspend bus services overnight Monday into Tuesday

NEWPORT, Ky. — The Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky announced Monday afternoon that it would be suspending travel service at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6 due to the weather conditions.

“TANK fixed route bus service is currently operating but will suspend all routes at 7 p.m. today due to continued hazardous road conditions, and for the safety of our passengers and employees,” the announcement said.

Normal service will resume at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Anyone with any questions or anyone who needs assistance is encouraged to contact TANK’s information line, which will remain in operation until midnight, at 859-331-8265.

Rumpke also suspended all garbage and recycling services Monday. The company said it plans to begin service again Tuesday morning.

