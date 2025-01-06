Winter storm delaying trash, recycling pickup from Rumpke

CINCINNATI — If you're used to Rumpke crews picking up your trash or recycling Monday, don't carry those bins to the curb just yet.

Rumpke announced Sunday evening that pickup services will be delayed because of the hazardous road conditions caused by the winter storm that has dropped record-breaking snowfall on the region.

According to Rumpke's announcement, road service will resume on Tuesday as road conditions allow. Pickup services will operate on a one-day delay for the rest of the week — similar to the way it works in a holiday week.

Rumpke's facilities will also be closed Monday.

"We don't take the decision to suspend services lightly," said Bill Rumpke III, president of the company. "However, we must put the safety of our team members, our customers and the motoring public first."